Netizens are once again going crazy over Shraddha’s portrayal of Nisha Malhotra in her most recent movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is currently trending as the number one movie on the OTT platform. Fans have consistently showered her with praise and admiration across the nation for everything from her sexy appearance to her incredible comedy timing and dialogue delivery.

Shraddha’s fans have filled social media handles with comments saying that they just cannot get over the perfect screen presence of Tinni, her simple yet relatable style in the film, and the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha.

Advertisement

Even with the trailer of Tu Joothi Main Makkaar, the fans were going all gaga over Shraddha Kapoor’s new avatar. Now with the OTT releas they can catch their favourite star as much as they can. Now they cannot control their excitement and are expressing it on the internet.

Check out some fan reactions:

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Shraddha Kapoor TR Fan Page ❦ (@lifeisshraddh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ehsaas (@ehsaas_hart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cinema Talks (@cinemaa__talks)

I love the way she changed her facial expressions 🤌🥵🥹pic.twitter.com/fYV1qE4Yg7 — 💭 (@shraddhafan_grl) May 4, 2023

shraddha kapoor as nisha malhotra is so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/qaMwkPM9gL — ‎ً (@shraddhaposts) May 5, 2023

shraddha kapoor’s wardrobe from

tu jhoothi main makkaar.

[a thread] pic.twitter.com/YItgAcQLA8 — Aarohi (@shrazaarohi) May 5, 2023

my obsession with you is really

unreal cuteness.

MICKEY ki 💞🔪

beautiful TINNI ❥ ⁠❥ ⁠❥⁠ 😚🥰#ShraddhaKapoor𓃵 pic.twitter.com/s0JmMoBIRt — 🎶✿kumkum (@kumkum__02) May 7, 2023

On the work front, after delivering her 6th 100 cr hit film, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’ which is again a much-awaited movie from the actor and the fans cannot wait for her to shine on the screens again.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Remains Tight-Lipped As Ex-Flame Raveena Tandon Calls Shilpa Shetty “90s Ki Malaika Arora”, Netizens React “Ye Kya Dekh Liya, Asambhav!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News