Madhur Bhandarkar Says "Maybe The Industry Ignored Sushant Singh Rajput" As He Reacts To Boycott Bollywood Trends: "The Anger Amid Public Got Aggravated..."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar has been applauded by the critics and audience for his films like Fashion, Chandni Bar and Page 3, and has recently spoken on the Boycott Bollywood trend. Films like Pathaan and Laal Singh Chaddha fell prey to this trend; while the former broke records, the latter failed to create magic at the box office. For the last few years, Bollywood has been going through a rough patch, films didn’t do well at the box office and some faced the wrath of the boycott trend. Bhandarkar reflecting on this whole thing, feels it has aggravated after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed, SSR passed away by alleged suicide in 2020 during the first lockdown. His death caused a massive uproar, and a debate on nepotism and the use of drugs in the industry took over social media. The celebrated director thinks his death has fueled this trend of banning and boycotting films.

Madhur Bhandarkar speaking on Maniesh Paul’s podcast shared that the #Boycott Bollywood trend has aggravated after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, “It has happened many times before. Like in the case of Gangubai Kathiawadi, people watched it and it was nice. I think this is a phase. If the film is nice and the content is strong, people will go and watch. People watched Kantara, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it’s not like people don’t go to watch the movies.”

Madhur Bhandarkar continued, “I have noticed that this (boycott) happened largely after the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored him. He was from a non-film background and he came and he struggled. It was a very unfortunate, untimely demise, and from there, the anger amid the public got aggravated. It is the public’s opinion.”

What are your thoughts on the #Boycott Bollywood trend? Do you agree with Madhur Bhandarkar? Has it increased largely after his death? Let us know in the comments.

