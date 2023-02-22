Javed Akhtar recently visited Pakistan and his latest appearance there has been making headlines all across the world. The legendary lyricist took a jibe at the country while talking about Mumbai’s deadly 26/11 attack at the Taj Hotel. Now this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with a lot of people from the Pakistani entertainment industry including Saboor Aly, who happens to be a huge name there. The actress took to her Instagram account and slammed the veteran for his remarks on their respective country. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While Javed was in Pakistan, he received immense love and respect from reputed names in showbiz including Ali Zafar. Their video of jamming together went viral on social media and we saw music fans from across the globe cheering for two gentlemen.

Now coming back to the topic, Saboor Aly, a Pakistani actress took to her Instagram account and slammed Javed Akhtar for his remarks on 26/11 Mumbai attacks and that the terrorists are still roaming freely in Pakistan.

His remarks on Pakistan didn’t go well with the entertainment fraternity in the neighbouring country and their artists started slamming Javed Akhtar in no time. Now, Saboor Aly wrote, “Jinhain apni izzat rakhni nahi aati… unki koi aur kya izzat karay ga. Maana k art k liay koi boundaries nahin koi borders nahin lekin apni izzat k liay tou boundaries or lines draw ki jaati hain na.”

Take a look at her stories here:

Not just Saboor Aly but also actors like Shaan Shahid and actor-VJ Anoushey Ashraf also slammed the veteran artist for his remarks on their country Pakistan.

What are your thoughts on Pakistani artists slamming veteran Javed Akhtar for his remarks on 26/11 in Lahore? Tell us in the space below.

