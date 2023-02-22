Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to break the internet with her sizzling pictures. The actress took to her Instagram account and has shared a picture of herself donning a tiger-print bikini and netizens are now going gaga over it. They’re now trolling Disha in the comments section under her picture while taking an alleged jibe at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Disha enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, especially on social media with over 56 million followers on Instagram. We love her aesthetically pleasing feed and she often shares sultry pictures and motivational workout videos on the photo-sharing site. Now talking about her latest upload on the site, Patani is breaking the internet with her hot bikini picture.

Disha Patani can be seen donning a tiger-print bikini in her latest Instagram post and it made our hearts skip a beat. It’s a mirror selfie where Disha is flaunting her curvy as* and stretch marks giving body positivity goals to her fans worldwide.

Now, Disha Patani’s tiger-print bikini didn’t go too well with a few netizens who started trolling the actress on social media while allegedly dragging her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s name in the comment section.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Reacting to her picture on Instagram, a user commented, “Tiger ke nakhun ke nishan hai 🍑” Another user commented, “Thukra ke mera pyar tiger mera intakam dekhega 😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Missing tiger, nic tiger print 😂” “Tiger toh chala gya par apni khal de kar gaya 😂,” a fourth user commented. A fifth user commented, “Tiger ki itni yaad aayi ki uski name ki 👙 banwa dali 😅😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Disha Patani for wearing a tiger-print bikini in her latest Instagram post while also dragging her alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

