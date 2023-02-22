The veteran music composer Javed Akhtar has been in the news owing to his unapologetic comments on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, where he reminded Pakistanis that the attackers are still roaming free in their country. After his video from the Faiz festival went viral, people showered love on his statement and showed their support. Kangana Ranaut who is one of the quite active celebs on social media also applauded his comments. Recently, he reacted to Kangana’s compliment and we are sure she won’t like it. Scroll below to read the details!

Kangana had complimented Javed Akhtar’s comments on the Mumbai terror attacks and termed it “Ghar mai ghuse ke maare’. Recently, the 78- year -old screenwriter, lyricist, and poet was asked to give his opinion on Kangana’s compliment and his reaction left everyone shocked & we are sure Kangana wasn’t expecting this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with NDTV, the anchor asked Javed Akhtar to give his opinion on Kangana Ranaut’s compliment to his viral comment. Javed first tried to ignore the question and said, “What is the next question?”. When the anchor again asked him the question, the veteran artist said, “I don’t consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage.” Well! Well! That was quite an unexpected reaction.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar are to known have different political beliefs. While Kangana usually supports right-wing, Javed is more of a liberal–minded person. In fact, the duo never shared a warm equation with each other. In November 2020, Javed filed a complaint against the Queen actress for allegedly making defamatory statements against him in an interview. In response, she has also filed a cross-complaint against him for outraging her modesty by invading her privacy.

Recently, she lauded him but it seems that Javed Akhtar is in no mood to acknowledge her support.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: After Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Janhvi Kapoor Slam Media Portal With ‘Shameful’ Experiences Of Privacy Violation; Karan Johar Says “Absolutely Disgusting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News