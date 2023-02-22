Bollywood is witnessing the most unexpected crisis. On one hand, Alia Bhatt reached out to Mumbai Police over the invasion of privacy and celebs like Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kaporo amongst others came under her support. On the other side, Sonu Nigam was attacked by MLA’s son and Shaan is a rare celebrity who’s spoken against it. Scroll below for details!

It was on Monday when Sonu was performing at Chembur when an alleged member of Shiv Sena misbehaved with his manager. The singer was attacked along with his friend, who suffered injuries. Yesterday morning, Nigam was seen leaving Mumbai and that would be an instant action of any individual whose life is visibly in threat.

Shaan took to his Instagram yesterday and shared an official statement by Indian Singers’ Rights Association. It reads, “We are deeply aggrieved to know about the serious attack on our legendary singer Sonu Nigam and his team at a musical event in Chembur yesterday night. It is a matter of shame that an idolized artist was manhandled. All Singers of the country are in shock and are concerned about this incident. We therefore request the Govt of Maharashtra and law enforcement agencies to take serious note about this to try to ensure that such incidents are not repeated with any Singers / Artist whatsoever.”

Shaan captioned his post, “I’m am appalled and disgusted at what has happened .. and in Mumbai ?!? A city that is known for its law and order, and safety. As a fellow artist, a fan, as part of fraternity I expect some action to be taken by the Authorities against the miscreants responsible for this rowdy misconduct and violence .”

Netizens took to the comment section and began talking about how celebrities like the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut has suffered similar behavior in the past.

A comment read, “I don’t trust any authorities after What happened with #sushantsinghrajput.”

Another wrote, “Yes it happens in Mumbai, Kangana‘s house was destroyed by bulldozer too, no one did anything about it… so yes, if ppl don’t react then these type of things will continue to happen.”

“We hope he is alright. What a shame! Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was also in the news of a similar incident where a fan got to him mid performance. Where is the proper security?” another reacted.

A user pointed out, “At least Shan got guts to speak, was too good if everyone spoke at Sushant time too”

