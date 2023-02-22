Celebrities did odd jobs before earning the name and fame they do in showbiz. We all know Akshay Kumar would work in Bangkok as a waiter and Ranveer Singh as a copywriter in the advertising industry. But did you know Netflix’s Class actor Gurfateh Pirzada aka Neeraj used to clean bathrooms and clear garbage in Canada? Scroll below for all the details.

Netflix creation Class is an official adaptation of Elite. Of course the plot line and dialogues have been rephrased to attract the Indian audience with a desi touch. The show released on 3rd of February and has taken over the social media platforms like a viral trend! It is all millennial are talking about and Gurfateh along with Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Naina Bhan and others are now household names.

While Gurafateh Pirzada had worked in 2 other films before, it was Kiara Advani’s Guilty that brought him the limelight. He then went onto play a pivotal role in Brahmastra. In Class, he plays the role of Neeraj Kumar Valmiki and his character is quite a meaty part to play. But things weren’t so easy before he entered showbiz.

Gurfateh Pirzada detailed his earlier life to Hindustan Times, “The minute I got out of school, life hit me. I was like ‘now what?’ I have to go to college. College how? Paise bharne parenge (I have to pay fees). My sister and mom were in Canada. They thought both will work to try to pay the college bill (of my sister). But of course, it’s not so easy. So, she didn’t end up joining the college. I reached there thinking I will do the same thing. My mom and sister were working for 18 hours in odd jobs. They were living in the tiny basement of someone’s home. I was like ‘okay this is life.’”

The Class actor continued, “I got myself a job, mind you, this was working illegally, I had no work permit. If we were caught we were gone. I did whatever I got, cleaning in a grocery shop or setting up the shelves, cutting meat in a meat shop, clearing garbage every night, making pizzas, and cleaning bathrooms. I did all these things for about 4-5 months until my visa was about to end. Then we decided to quit our jobs and booked our flight to India.”

Well, we’re truly proud of Gurfateh Pirzada and hope he continues to rise and shine!

