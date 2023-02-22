Swara Bhasker is one of the most vocal celebrities we have in B- Town. The actress is known for breaking stereotypes and recently, she announced her wedding with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed and proved love is above religion. The actress was poured with love and blessings from her close ones but it seems her interfaith marriage has irked a few people. Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi recently made comments on her marriage & went on to make a shocking statement. Scroll below to read.

Swara recently announced her wedding on Twitter. The actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments and shared the detail about her love story. The Veere Di Wedding actress revealed that she had got marriage registered on January 6, 2023. Now, Sadhvi Prachi has reacted to her marriage and warned her.

During an interview, Sadhvi Prachi said that Swara Bhasker has always been against the Hindu religion and that it is no surprise that she married someone outside her religion. She also referred to Shraddha Walker’s murder and hinted that Swara could also meet a similar fate if she is not careful. She said, “She should have seen the fridge once before taking a such big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too.”

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, the horrifying Shraddha Walker murder case happened in Delhi, where her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla had allegedly cut her body into 35 pieces and stored them in the fridge before disposing of them.

Sadhvi Prachi is known for her controversial statements, and Swara Bhasker, who is politically also quite active has several times in the past had faced the wrath of choosing to live life on her terms, and choosing to advocate a certain ideology.

What are your thoughts on Sadhvi Prasad’s comments on Swara Bhasker? Is It fair to make such comments on someone’s personal choice? Let us know in the comments section below!

