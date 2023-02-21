Alia Bhatt may have recently given birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s first kid, but by no means is she still walking around town with the new mommy weight. The actress – who will turn 30 soon, has shed her pregnancy weight and looks absolutely stunning. In fact, she’s back to giving us fashion goals.

Alia attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in Mumbai yesterday and took home the ‘Best Actress’ trophy for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. And her simple ensemble to the event reminded us of her on-screen character.

At the 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Alia Bhatt proved being simple is still beautiful by opting for a Torani creation. The elegant, royal-looking ensemble consisted of a Beige pure silk organza saree and a complimenting blouse. The Ecru Chand Saari featured intriguing hand embroidery and hand adda work along its edges that overlapped over the inch thick gold border.

She paired the saree with a matching Kaner Geetika Blouse in an old rose pink shade that came with dori embroidery over a butterfly net. The back of the blouse is definitely eye-catching too. While the ensemble looked simple, Alia Bhatt and the team make sure that the styling wouldn’t take the shine away from it.

From letting her hair flow down her back with a simple centre–parting, to accessorizing with just plain oxidized earrings and a black bindi – the actress and her stylist made our hearts skip a beat. Not only that but they took us to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi as the new mommy of Bollywood looked to have come right off the screen. She kept her makeup to a bare minimum too!

Check out Alia Bhatt’s look here:

If you like Alia Bhatt’s white ensemble and plan to have the exact same one in your wardrobe soon – we are here to tell you how much it will cost you. As per Torani’s website, Ecru Chand Saari – a pure silk organza creation, cost a whopping Rs 94,500. The complimenting butterfly net, silk lycra Kaner Geetika Blouse comes with a price tag of Rs 20,500.

What are your thoughts about Alia Bahtt’s look? Let us know in the comments.

