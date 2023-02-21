Uorfi Javed is no less than a star, she enjoys a massive fan following and never leaves a chance to turn heads with her bold outfits. The actress often makes headlines for speaking her mind and for reacting to controversies going on around her. She was last seen in Splitsvilla X4 and now, she is gearing up for another reality show. Scroll below to find out the details!

Uorfi is known for her unconventional fashion choices, and her outfits are one of the major reasons for her popularity. You may love, or hate her but you can’t ignore her because her outfits won’t let you do that. After being a part of Splitsvilla X4, she will soon return to doing a reality show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Etimes, the social media sensation, Uorfi Javed will be participating in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She recently met the makers of the show and if everything goes well, she will be soon flying with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and other contestants to shoot for it. So, get ready to watch a never before seen avatar of Uorfi.

Well, Uorfi Javed undeniably rules social media like a boss. No matter how much hatred she receives from the trollers, her fans never leave a chance to uplift her like a queen. In fact, actors like Ranveer Singh have hailed her outfits and fashion choices. After creating a quiet stir on Splitsvilla X4 as a Mischief Maker, she is all set to reveal her daredevil side.

Apart from Uorfi Javed, other contestants who are rumoured to be joining the reality show are Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and among others. For the unversed, Rohit Shetty had offered the show to Shalin Bhanot as well when he went inside the house but the former had refused to do the show citing his phobias.

Well, it would be interesting to watch Uorfi Javed performing stunts. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Gets Massively Trolled For Expressing Her Love For Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan; Netizens React, “Chapri Ko Chapri Hi Pasand Ayega Na…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News