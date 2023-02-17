Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has a massive fan following, and his admirers are showering record -tod love on him post his victory. Apart from common people, Uorfi Javed too is a huge fan of Stan. Recently, during a candid chit-chat with the media, Uorfi revealed she loves Stan and even requested the media to convey her message to him. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Uorfi is quite popular on social media and she never misses a chance when it comes to stealing the limelight. Be it her bold looks or her bindass attitude of speaking her mind out, she is always in the news. Recently, she talked about her love for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and netizens were quick to react.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed who is known for her s*xy looks recently got indulged in a light-hearted conversation with the Paps. During the conversation, she was asked about MC Stan. To which she replied, “ Mujhe toh bahut hai yaar.. I love him. Jab bhi mujhse koi puchta na toh mera ek hi naam hota tha MC Stan.” She has revealed that she loves the Shemdi song of the rapper and she even did the signature step. Uorfi repeated herself and said, “I love him … I love him.”

Uorfi Javed also requested the media to convey her message to MC Stan that she wants to do dance on Shemdi with her and said, “Woh usko bolo who bda aadmi ban gya hai. Agli baar mile toh bolna usko.” As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Chapri Ko Chapri pasand ayega hi.”

“Woh bhi tumhari tarah chapri hai na, hoga hi pasand.”

“Ghatiya ko ghatiya hi pasand hoga na.”

Another user commented, “It will be a great combo two chapris.”

“Dono ek hi jhuggi mai rehte hai na”, another comment read.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Raises The Temperature As Her Old Bedroom Video Wearing Absolutely Nothing But A White Bedsheet Re-Surfaces, Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News