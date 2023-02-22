Music icon Javed Akhtar’s recent comment about 26/11 attackers roaming free in Pakistan went viral on the internet and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. In fact, his comment was even praised by Kangana Ranaut and got the support of many Indians. Recently, he reacted to the video clip and revealed that not only Indians but people in Pakistan also appreciated his comments. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, veteran music composer Javed Akhtar recently attended an event in Pakistan, where he spoke about the importance of maintaining friendly ties between both countries. During the event, he also spoke about the horrific 26/11 attacks and said the attackers are still freely roaming in Pakistan and they should not feel offended if there is a grievance in the heart of a Hindustani because of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with NDTV, now the lyricist reacted to his viral video, which has received a lot of love from all across the nation. He said that even people in Pakistan agreed with him. He said, “They all clapped. They agreed with me. There are many people who admire India, and want to have a relationship with us.” Javed further added, “We tend to think of countries as a monolith. That is not the case. How do we connect with millions of people who want to connect with India.”

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar last week attended a festival in Lahore, Pakistan in memory of legendary Urdu Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. At the festival, he spoke about the equation between India and Pakistan. He was even asked if he believed a middle ground is needed for the talks. To which he gave a witty answer and said, “People who run the country know better. My information is little. We in India have very limited information about Pak people. Same is the case with them.”

Many heartwarming videos from the event surfaced on the internet and were well-received by people all across India. And we believe Javed Akhtar has a point What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To ‘The Kashmir Files’ Getting Best Film Award At Dadasaheb Phalke International Award: “We Dedicate This Award To All The Victims”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News