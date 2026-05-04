Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla continues to be the audience favorite, despite the arrival of new competitors. It concluded the third weekend on a good note, leaving behind the domestic lifetime of Thamma. Scroll below for the exciting box office update on day 17.

How much has Bhooth Bangla collected in India?

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned 5.75 crore on day 17. It registered a 25% jump compared to 4.6 crore accumulated on the third Saturday. It is now competing against Dhurandhar 2, Ek Din, and Raja Shivaji for footfalls, but it remained the top choice even during its third weekend.

The total box office collection in India stands at 159.91 crore net after 17 days. It is Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era and is now chasing the lifetime of Sooryavanshi (195.04 crore).

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Week 2: 48.23 crore

Day 15: 4.75 crore

Day 16: 4.6 crore

Day 17: 5.75 crore

Total: 159.01 crore

Now the 5th highest-grossing horror-comedy in India!

On day 17, another notable milestone has been unlocked. Bhooth Bangla has crossed the domestic lifetime of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna‘s Thamma, which earned 157.05 crore net. It is now the 5th highest-grossing horror-comedy in India.

Check out the highest-grossing horror-comedy films of all time in Indian cinema (net collection):

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 281.56 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 185.57 crore Bhooth Bangla – 159.01 crore (17 days) Thamma – 157.05 crore The Raja Saab – 146.04 crore Stree – 129.67 crore Munjya – 108 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 17 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 159.01 crore

ROI: 39.01 crore

ROI%: 32.50%

India gross: 187.63 crore

Verdict: Plus

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