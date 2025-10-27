Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thamma has concluded its 6-day extended opening weekend on a victorious note. It has surpassed Munjya at the worldwide box office and is now inching closer to the 150 crore milestone! Scroll below for the day 6 report.

Thamma Domestic Collection

According to the official update, Thamma has entered the 100 crore club in India. It has accumulated 103.50 crores at the Indian box office in only 6 days of its theatrical run. Including GST, the gross total stands at 122.13 crores.

Beats Baaghi 4 and Sky Force overseas!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is also roaring loud overseas with total earnings of 16.97 crore gross so far. In only 6 days, it surpassed the overseas lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (15 crores) and Baaghi 4 (15 crores).

Beats Munjya worldwide!

The worldwide box office collection of Thamma reaches 139.10 crore gross. The romantic horror-comedy has beaten Sharvari’s Munjya (131.26 crores) globally to emerge as the highest-grossing stand-alone franchise in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It is also the #3 grosser in the MHCU. The next target is to surpass Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, which grossed 180.76 crores in its lifetime.

Check out the performance of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe at the worldwide box office:

Stree 2: 884.45 crores

Stree: 180.76 crores

Thamma: 139.10 crores

Munjya: 131.26 crores

Bhediya: 91.19 crores

Set to surpass Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana is also set to leave behind his 2023 release Dream Girl 2, which earned 140.56 crore gross globally. With that, Thamma will officially enter his top 5 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 all-time worldwide grossers here:

AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores Dream Girl: 196.84 crores Bala: 171.49 crores Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crores Thamma: 139.10 crores Article 15: 93.08 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 58.55 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 103.50 crores

India gross: 122.13 crores

Overseas gross – 16.97 crores

Worldwide gross – 139.10 crores

