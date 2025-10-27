Akshay Kumar delivered four films in 2025. They performed much better than his most post-COVID releases. But there’s one link among all of them – none of them recovered their complete budget. The black comedy legal drama, Jolly LLB 3, is facing stiff competition but is very close to the success tag. Scroll below for the day 38 box office report!

How much has Jolly LLB 3 earned in India (38 days)?

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added an estimated 25 lakhs to the kitty on day 38. It witnessed a 25% improvement in earnings on the 6th Sunday. But there’s strong competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), which is limiting its growth. It is still commendable that Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is adding footfalls, although on the lower end.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 116.88 crores net (estimates) in 38 days. Including GST, the gross total accumulates to 137.91 crores. Today or by tomorrow, Jolly LLB 3 will surpass the lifetime collection of Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) and emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.30 crores

Week 4: 3.94 crores

Week 5: 2.09 crores

Weekend 6: 55 lakhs

Total: 116.88 crores

Is Jolly LLB 3 a success?

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 is made on a reported budget of 120 crores. In 38 days, the black comedy legal drama has recovered 97.4% of its estimated investments. It only needs 3.12 crores more in the kitty to enter the safe zone and eventually attain the success tag.

If that happens, Akshay Kumar will finally turn the tables in 2025, delivering his first success at the box office.

Check out the box office stats of Akshay Kumar’s films in 2025 in the order of budget, collection, and verdict:

Sky Force: Budget: 160 crores | Collection: 134.93 crores | Verdict: Losing

Kesari Chapter 2: Budget: 120 crores | Collection: 94.48 crores | Verdict: Losing

Housefull 5: Budget: 225 crores | Collection: 198.41 crores | Verdict: Losing

Jolly LLB 3: Budget: 120 crores | Collection: 116.88 crores* | Verdict: Pending

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 38

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 116.88 crores

Budget recovery: 97.4%

India gross: 137.91 crores

Overseas gross: 31.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 169.41 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa’s Film Crosses Its First Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News