Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is doing really well at ticket windows. While its domestic run has been impressive so far, the performance in the overseas market is also much better than expected. Already, it’s the highest-grossing film of Harshvardhan internationally, and apart from that, it has crossed its first important milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama is the latest addition to the list of surprise successes of 2025. Right from the opening day, it has been proving everyone wrong, and yesterday, on its first Saturday, it displayed a good jump. Speaking about the Indian collection, the film has comfortably surpassed the 40 crore mark and is currently standing at 40.04 crore net. Including GST, it stands at 47.24 crore gross.

In the overseas market, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has amassed an estimated 5.4 crore gross, which is a good score as the film was expected to do negligible business internationally. Combining this with the Indian gross collection, the 5-day worldwide box office total stands at 52.64 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 40.04 crores

India gross – 47.24 crores

Overseas gross – 5.4 crores

Worldwide gross – 52.64 crores

Crosses its first important milestone

As we can see, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has crossed the 50 crore mark globally, marking a significant milestone for the film. While it may seem a normal feat, this one is a notable achievement for a movie made on a controlled budget. Considering the response from the target audience, it will comfortably cross the 75 crore mark and even reach 100 crore gross.

For Harshvardhan Rane, the romantic drama is his second film to cross the 50 crore gross globally. The first was Sanam Teri Kasam (including re-release collection), which earned 54-55 crore gross. Today, on day 6, it will become the actor’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

