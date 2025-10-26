The Hindi-dubbed version of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as a massive success at the Indian box office, and despite new releases, it continues to sail smoothly. The release of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat did dent the screen count of the Kannada magnum opus, but it is still enjoying its share of the audience. In a recent development, it has entered the 200 crore club and surpassed the lifetime collection of Housefull 5. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

The Kannada biggie entered the fourth week by maintaining a good hold, earning 3.5 crores on the fourth Friday, day 23. Yesterday, on day 24, it displayed a jump of 21.42% and earned 4.25 crores. Overall, it has earned 201.37 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 237.61 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 110.1 crores

Week 2 – 54.57 crores

Week 3 – 28.95 crores

Day 23 – 3.5 crores

Day 24 – 4.25 crores

Total – 201.37 crores

As we can see, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) has made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club. With this, it has become the second Kannada film to achieve this feat in Hindi, following KGF Chapter 2.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025

With 201.37 crores in the kitty, the Rishab Shetty starrer has surpassed Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It might end the run in the same position as the next target of War 2 (244.29 crores) is slightly out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 Hindi grossers of 2025 (net):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 201.37 crores

Making it into the top 5 Hindi grossers is a huge feat, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes from here.

