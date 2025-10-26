Disney’s Snow White emerged as one of the biggest disappointments of 2025. Released on March 21, 2025, the fantasy live-action musical film was based on a German fairy tale, originally written in the early 19th century.

In this article, we will examine the box office collection of Disney’s Snow White, along with its budget, and explore whether it could reach its breakeven mark.

Disney’s Snow White Box Office Collection, Budget & Breakeven Mark

The live-action Snow White movie was made with a gigantic budget of around $410 million, per Forbes. This includes the total cost of production, marketing, and other miscellaneous expenses incurred before the film was released on the big screen. According to The Numbers, the film’s production budget alone was $269 million.

Despite its massive budget, the movie performed poorly at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, Snow White earned $205.6 million worldwide, including $87.2 million domestically and $118.3 million from international markets.

According to the 2.5x multiplier rule, a film needs 2.5 times its production budget in box-office gross to break even. Therefore, if Snow White had a production budget of $269 million, it would have required earning approximately $673 million worldwide to break even, a figure far from its final box office collection.

This means the film earned roughly $468 million less than its breakeven target. Before leaving theaters, it earned only about 30% of what it needed to breakeven.

Where To Watch Disney’s Snow White Film Now?

If United States viewers want to watch Snow White online, they can catch the film on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, for Indian users, the movie is available on JioHotstar, but it requires a subscription. As of writing, the Rachel Zegler film has an IMDb rating of 2.1/10 and a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office Projection: Disney Sequel Expected To Outperform OG Film’s $75M+ Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News