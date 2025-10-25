Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues its spectacular run at the Japanese box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is chasing its one last milestone, which is to beat The Mugen Train in the domestic market. But do you know how much profit it has gained so far? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Infinity Castle Japan Box Office Collection

Akaza’s Return began its domestic run on a record-breaking note. It clocked the highest opening and biggest first weekend, among many other milestones! On October 24, 2025, which is its 98th day in Japan, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle raked in $180K.

Infinity Castle is also facing stiff competition from Chainsaw Man, which is roaring loudly and stealing its thunder. Other competitors include One In A Million and Princess Mononoke. The overall domestic collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has reached $249.6 million (¥36.92 billion) at the Japanese box office.

What is the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle budget?

According to multiple reports, Ufotable has spent a production budget of only $20 million in the creation of the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film. Infinity Castle has earned almost 1148% higher than its reported cost. It is a massive blockbuster that refuses to slow down!

Infinity Castle at the worldwide box office

Akaza’s Return is the 6th highest-grossing anime film at the worldwide box office. It has accumulated $642 million as per the last update. Haruo Sotozaki’s film is already the highest-grossing anime film of all time. It is now aiming to surpass Jurassic World Rebirth ($867.7 million).

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films at the 2025 global box office:

Ne Zha 2: $2.2 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1.04 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $867.7 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $642 million How To Train Your Dragon: $635.5 million F1: $627.9 million Superman: $615.9 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.8 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $521.54 million

