Scarlett Johansson is a mega star, and she achieved this status with her huge presence in the MCU movies, including Avengers: Endgame and several Marvel movies before that. She left the MCU, and her last film was Black: Widow. Her true goodbye happened now, with Jurassic World Rebirth topping the list as Johansson’s biggest blockbuster post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scarlett Johansson’s movies post-COVID

Besides the Jurassic World movie, some of Scarlett’s films that came out in the post-COVID era include Black Widow, Asteroid City, Fly Me to the Moon, and My Mother’s Wedding. Black Widow and Rebirth were among the most anticipated big-budget movies. However, none of them performed well at the box office except for Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth emerged as Scarlett Johansson’s highest-grossing film post-COVID

It is the second reboot of the Jurassic Park franchise and the first one of the Jurassic World film series. Leading this latest reboot, Scarlett left everyone thrilled, and they were not disappointed. It collected $92.01 million on its opening weekend in North America; the domestic total is $339.6 million. The film did really well at the international box office, collecting $526.7 million so far and still counting. Therefore, its worldwide collection is $866.37 million. According to reports, the film’s estimated budget is $180 million, excluding the marketing cost.

Jurassic World Rebirth collected 4.8 times more than its hefty budget. Its break-even target was $450 million, and the film has raked in 92.5% more than that. Scarlett Johansson collected $416.37 million more than the break-even target, thus becoming the actress’ biggest hit post-COVID.

How does it stack up with her other biggie, Black Widow?

However, Black Widow was not a blockbuster, and it was not a flop, either. It collected $379.7 million worldwide against an estimated production budget of $200 million. Rebirth has collected 128.2% more than the worldwide haul of Black Widow. Rebirth is the third-highest-grossing film of the year and the fifth-highest-grossing in the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie’s success has greenlit another sequel in the Scarlett-led franchise.

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson has Paper Tiger in the pipeline. She will be reuniting with Adam Diver, and the film’s release date has yet to be revealed.

