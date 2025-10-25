The Conjuring: Last Rites has already cemented its place among the highest-grossing horror films of all time, thrilling audiences worldwide with its chilling storyline. As its theatrical run continues, the question on everyone’s mind is whether it can outpace the global box office success of Stephen King’s iconic adaptation, It, and come close to matching the massive global success of one of horror’s most celebrated adaptations.

The Conjuring 4 is still doing well at the box office, and this week, it lost more screens in the domestic market to make way for new releases. The film was made on a budget of $55 million and collected almost nine times the production cost. It is the biggest horror blockbuster of the year, hoping to cross the $500 million milestone worldwide.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit $490 million mark worldwide

Based on the latest data, The Conjuring: Last Rites’ worldwide collection has hit $484.6 million. This includes $176.0 million in domestic gross and $308.6 million in international cume. The film has completed fifty days at the cinemas and is still hanging in there. The Conjuring 4 is expected to cross $490 million this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $176.0 million

International – $308.6 million

Worldwide – $484.6 million

How much more does it need to beat It?

Andy Muschietti’s It is a supernatural horror film based on Stephen King‘s novel of the same name. It collected over $704.2 million at the worldwide box office. According to The Numbers, It is the highest-grossing horror film ever worldwide. The Conjuring 4 needs a 45% jump to match the global haul of the 2017 blockbuster and a little more to surpass that. In numbers, Patrick Wilson‘s film is still $220 million away from beating It.

Since The Conjuring: Last Rites is in the last leg of its theatrical run, earning another $220 million is impossible. So Last Rites will have to suffice by staying below the global haul of It. However, The Conjuring 4 has beaten the global haul of It: Chapter Two.

More about The Conjuring 4

The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a terrifying new case involving a family haunted by a malevolent spirit. The film blends spine-chilling scares with suspenseful storytelling, staying true to the franchise’s signature haunted-horror style. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: BTS Movie Weeks Worldwide Box Office: K-Pop Sensation’s Concert Films Cross This Key Mark As Fans Await Their Comeback!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News