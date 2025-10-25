The popular South Korean boy band BTS continues to prove its unmatched global influence even while on hiatus. Their recent theatrical event, BST Movie Weeks, featuring four concert films celebrating their record-breaking journey, has struck gold at the worldwide box office, surpassing a key milestone. It highlights the unshakable bond between BTS, comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, and their global ARMY. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The success of the theatrical event showcases the growing trend of concert films, drawing crowds to the theaters. Similar events like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé proved how powerful fandom-driven releases can be at the box office.

BTS Movie Weeks crosses $10 million at the worldwide box office!

According to Deadline‘s latest report, based on HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing, the special event BTS Movie Weeks, comprising four concert films from the world-famous boyband BTS, crossed the $10 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The movies were shown in over 80 countries and played in 2,700 theaters worldwide from September 24 to October 5.

The media outlet also reported that some screenings are still happening in South Korea, Vietnam, and Japan through October and November. This is a massive event for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the band’s new album.

More about BTS Movie Weeks

The four concert films featured in BTS Movie Weeks included 2016’s On Stage: Epilogue, 2017’s Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour — The Final, 2019’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself — London world tour, and 2021’s Muster Sowoozoo. This event represents the third collaboration between HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing, with added fan and exhibitor experiences. Their previous joint ventures include the HYBE Cine Fest in LATAM in 2024 and the HYBE Cine Fest in Asia in 2025.

What’s next for BTS in the music world?

In July, BTS revealed plans to return with a brand-new full-length album next spring, accompanied by a global tour, signaling the group’s highly anticipated comeback. The band had been on hiatus since 2022, as all seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — fulfilled their mandatory military service and pursued individual solo endeavors.

