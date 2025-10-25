Tron: Ares’ collection will be hampered even more this weekend as more movies have been released in North America. The anime movie, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, was also released this weekend, and it is among the most anticipated movies this month. So, things have gotten rough for this Jared Leto-starrer, and amid this, it is finding some relief that it has edged closer to being an underrated movie worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected domestically in 14 days?

The latest Tron movie collected $704K on its second Thursday at the domestic box office. It declined by 53.1% from last Thursday when it had grossed $1 million. The film has completed two weeks at the cinemas and its domestic gross has hit the $58.46 million cume. It has surpassed the domestic haul of Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina and might outgross One Battle After Another this weekend.

On track to hit $120 million worldwide

Achieving massive milestones is a dream for this Jared Leto-starrer sci-fi flick. The movie will have to stay appeased with minor milestones. This weekend, it might hit the $120 million global mark. As of now, the overseas total of Tron: Ares is $48.6 million, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $107.1 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Latest worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $58.5 million

International – $48.6 million

Worldwide – $107.1 million

Set to beat the worldwide haul of A Man Called Otto

For the uninitiated, A Man Called Otto, directed by Marc Foster, features Tom Hanks in the titular role. He is also the director of the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, the sequel to Casino Royale, which features Daniel Craig as Bond.

The Tom Hanks starrer drama is one of the Oscar-winning actor’s underrated films. It collected $113.36 million at the worldwide box office. Tron: Ares is less than $7 million away from surpassing A Man Called Otto.

More about the movie

Tron: Ares has surpassed the worldwide haul of Materialists and The Naked Gun, thus entering the top 30 highest-grossing films list of 2025. Directed by Joachim Ronning, starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges reprising his role, was released on October 10.

