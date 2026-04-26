The theaters are set, and the doors are ready to open for the biggest movie event of the year. The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is making a comeback after 20 years, has already generated enormous worldwide attention and set new standards prior to its premiere. The sequel is on everyone’s watch list for its amazing early reactions, high-fashion moments, and global appearances that captivated fans worldwide.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Special Preview

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And now, to add to the anticipation, advance bookings for the film are officially open in India. Due to fan demand, advance bookings along with a special paid preview for The Devil Wears Prada 2 are scheduled to begin in India on April 30 in the evening.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, Crew & Release Date

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

It stars Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel (Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci) in the lead roles. Two decades on, things are different at Runway. They are joined by many new cast members, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

The film debuts on the 1st of May, exclusively in theaters.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer

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