The roar of the Maratha Empire is being heard loud enough at the ticket windows! Riteish Deshmukh’s dream project Raja Shivaji has officially opened its advance booking, and the initial trends suggest good numbers at the box office. When Riteish Deshmukh announced he would be directing and starring in a two-part epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the buzz was already sky-high. Now, as the film is arriving on May 1 and the BMS trends are good!

The advance bookings have opened in both Marathi and Hindi, and the period drama is witnessing a massive surge on BookMyShow. The film has seen an incredible momentum shift within just a few hours of the full-fledged advance booking rollout. It witnessed a nearly 50% jump in sales!

Raja Shivaji Box Office BMS Sales

Raja Shivaji garnered 1 thousand ticket sales from 11 AM – 12 PM, which escalated quickly to 1.6K from 12 – 1 PM. The momentum stayed above 1K tickets every hour. Till 3 PM, the film has registered 4.9K ticket sales in advance.

After the historic success of Ved, Riteish Deshmukh has established himself as a director who understands the pulse of the audience. With his period drama, the stakes are higher, the scale is grander, and the music by Ajay-Atul is already creating ripples.

By releasing the film in both Marathi and Hindi, the makers are ensuring that the story of the Great Maratha reaches a global audience. The BMS trends show a healthy split, with the Marathi version naturally leading in the Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur belts.

If this 50% jump in momentum continues through the evening, Raja Shivaji could be looking at a very good Marathi-rooted film in recent history. The film releases on May 1.

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