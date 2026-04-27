Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla continues Bollywood’s winning momentum after Dhurandhar 2, emerging as a clean success. Marking the reunion of Akshay and director Priyadarshan after 10 years, the film generated genuine interest in the pre-release phase and has lived up to expectations so far. By the end of the second weekend, the film scored close to 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office, and now, it is all set to overtake OMG 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

On the second Saturday and Sunday, the horror-comedy entertainer displayed impressive growth. In India, it amassed 150.04 crore gross (127.16 crore net) by the end of the second weekend. Overseas, it has grossed 45.5 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at 195.54 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 127.16 crore

India gross – 150.04 crore

Overseas gross – 45.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 195.54 crore

Soon to become Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grosser post-COVID

With 195.54 crore gross, Bhooth Bangla is already the fourth-highest-grossing film of Akshay Kumar globally in the post-COVID era. To claim the third spot, it must overtake OMG 2 (220 crore gross), which is 24.46 crore away. So, it needs 24.47 crore more to become Akshay’s third-highest-grossing film post-COVID, which will be comfortably achieved.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of Akshay Kumar globally post-COVID (gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.54 crore (10 days) Sky Force – 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore

More about the film

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla released in theaters on April 17. It was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Starrer Becomes A Clean Success!

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