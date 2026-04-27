Bhooth Bangla concluded its second weekend on a solid note, exceeding expectations with the healthy jump on Saturday and Sunday. In the meantime, it crossed the 120 crore mark in net collections and emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The film has turned out to be a success, thus ending Akshay Kumar’s dry spell. Also, it has become his fifth-highest-grossing film in India post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!
How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?
The Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer maintained impressive momentum in its second weekend. It scored 6.4 crore on the second Friday, day 8. It was followed by 11.72 crore on Saturday, day 9, displaying a 83.12% jump from Friday. On Sunday, day 10, it jumped by 13.99%, scoring 13.36 crore. Overall, it amassed a solid 31.48 crore during the second weekend.
In total, Bhooth Bangla has earned 127.16 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days, which is really good, considering Akshay Kumar’s recent poor form. Adjusting for GST, it has earned 150.04 crore gross.
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Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:
- Week 1 – 95.68 crore
- Day 8 – 6.4 crore
- Day 9 – 11.72 crore
- Day 10 – 13.36 crore
Total – 127.16 crore
Bhooth Bangla becomes a clean success!
Bhooth Bangla was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 127.16 crore net. So, in 10 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 7.16 crore, which equals 5.96% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.
By securing a plus verdict, the film has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s first success after eight back-to-back failures, namely Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. His last success was OMG 2, which was released in 2023.
Box office summary:
- Budget – 120 crore
- India net collection – 127.16 crore
- ROI – 7.16 crore
- ROI% – 5.96%
- Verdict – Plus
Becomes Akshay’s 5th highest-grosser post-COVID
With 127.16 crore, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Jolly LLB 3 (117.6 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s fifth-highest-grossing film in India in the post-COVID era. Before concluding its run, it is likely to beat Sky Force (134.93 crore) and OMG 2 (150 crore) to claim the third spot.
Take a look at the top 10 grossers of Akshay Kumar in India post-COVID (net):
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Sky Force – 134.93 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 127.16 crore (10 days)
- Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore
- Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crore
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crore
- Ram Setu – 64 crore
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