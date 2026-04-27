Vaazha 2, starring Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Biju Kuttan, and others, has emerged as a mega blockbuster globally, amassing over 220 crore gross in 25 days. While the film is on track to overtake Mohanlal’s Thudarum and become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, it has already achieved a historic milestone in the home state of Kerala. Riding on a strong word of mouth, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vaazha 2 becomes Mollywood’s industry hit!

The Vaazha sequel concluded its third-week run on a high note in Kerala and saw a strong surge during the fourth weekend. As per estimates, the film scored a solid 4.93 crore gross over the weekend, pushing the overall collection to 123.33 crore gross in 25 days. With this, it has surpassed Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra (120.85 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Kerala box office.

By surpassing Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra in Kerala, Vaazha 2 has emerged as a new industry hit of Mollywood. For those who don’t know, Lokah was released in August 2025, so within a year, the Malayalam film industry has witnessed a new industry hit, which clearly indicates the growth of Mollywood’s box office potential.

Crosses 80 lakh footfalls in Kerala

With record-breaking collections, Vaazha 2 has also achieved a major milestone in total ticket sales. It has been learned that the film has crossed 80 lakh footfalls in Kerala, which is a big achievement. With this, it has become the third Malayalam film of the 21st century to sell 80 lakh or more tickets in Kerala. The last film to do so was Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan (2016). The feat was first achieved by Mohanlal’s Narasimham (2000).

Also, the Vaazha sequel is currently the third-most-watched Malayalam film of the 21st century in Kerala. With still some fuel left in the tank, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes in the home state.

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