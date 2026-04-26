Malayalam coming-of-age drama Vaazha 2 is enjoying an exceptional run at the box office. Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V starrer is a massive blockbuster. It is now inches away from entering top 3 highest-grossing Mollywood films in India. Scroll below for the day 24 report!

How much has Vaazha 2 earned in India?

Vaazha 2 was expected to continue the success streak after Prakambanam and Aadu 3, but it surpassed all expectations. According to Sacnilk, Savin SA‘s directorial added 2.5 crore more to the kitty on day 24. It earned 1.5 crore in the Malayalam version, while the remaining 1 crore was collected in the newly released Telugu belt.

The combined total collection in India reaches 118.30 crore net. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros was made on a budget of 10 crore. In 24 days, it has registered earth-shattering returns of 108.3 crore, emerging as a box office blockbuster.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.1 crore

Week 3 – 17.65 crore

Day 23 – 1.95 crore

Day 24 – 2.5 crore

Total – 118.30 crore

Set to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time!

Vaazha 2 is currently the 4th highest-grossing Mollywood film in India. It needs only 3.7 crore more to surpass Mohanlal‘s Thudarum (122 crore) and take over the third spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Mollywood grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Thudarum – 122 crore Vaazha 2 – 118.30 crore (24 days) L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 118.30 crore

India gross: 139.59 crore

ROI: 108.3 crore

ROI%: 1083%

Overseas gross: 84.45 crore

Worldwide gross: 224 crore

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