The SOuth Korean boy band BTS members have come a long way in their careers. They enjoy a massive fan following across the world, and the ARMYs always want to know more details about their personal lives. Well, we have brought you a few lesser-known facts about Jimin, and you would not want to miss these.

Jimin, along with his six bandmates, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and Suga, trained for a few years before making his debut with BTS in 2013. He also focuses on his individual career and, earlier this year, released his first solo album, Face. He has broken so many records so far with his extraordinary talent.

If you think you know BTS’ Jimin well, some of these lesser-known facts about him might blow your mind. Check them out below.

Jimin Is A Trained Dancer

The BTS member went to Busan High School of Arts where he focused on modern dance. It was this time when a dance trainor suggested him to opt for a career as a K-pop idol. Well, the rest is history as Jimin became a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment and soon one of the most beloved K-pop idols. His dancing skills are indeed out of this world.

Jimin Is A Black Belt In Taekwondo

This one is for all the fans who often cross the line and try to go closer to him. Before he made it big with BTS, the K-pop star spent eight years of his life training various martial arts, which included kendo and taekwondo. He is a black belt in both of them.

Jimin’s Stage Names

While his real name is Park Ji-min, the singer has experimented with several different stage names. Some of them were Baby J and Kid. Despite being fond of them, he chose to stick with his identity and went with ‘Jimin.’ This was indeed his attempt to reflect more on his career and also connect with his fans on a personal level.

Jimin’s Love For Accessories

Long before he became the brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., Jimin has expressed his love for accessories through his many looks. From incorporating bracelets, chains, earrings and rings into his outfits, he surely pulled them off. His choices in accessories reveal how he has a unique style and also his creativity.

Jimin Pays A Lot Of Attention To His Skincare

Well, this is not much of a lesser-known fact, seeing his glowing, flawless, and smooth skin. The BTS member always tries to stay hydrated and moisturized on his trips. Moreover, skincare is a huge part of his life and a form of self-care.

Apart from these, Jimin is allegedly all six other BTS members’ go-to person. Even Jungkook once revealed how Jimin approached him after the Maknae was feeling a bit low in his life. He is truly a gem, and there is no doubt about that.

