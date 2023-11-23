BLACKPINK is one of the girl bands of South Korea that needs no introduction. Apart from being as a group, the members, including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, have separate fanbases and enjoy love and attention from their huge fandom, who call themselves BLINKs. However, the band has been all over the news after the renewal of their non-exclusive contract with YG Entertainment made it into the media, and they were seen gracing Buckingham Palace for dinner.

But apart from their professional endeavors, each member has an illustrious career as a solo artist and often garners attention with their appealing gestures and bubbly nature. Lisa is one of them who is known for her cute behavior.

Once she opened up about the perfect type of man she wanted in her life, leaving the internet into a frenzy. Scroll ahead to find out.

In an interview, once, Lisa talked about her love for Korean dramas. She said, “I watch a lot of Korean dramas. And I absolutely love Goblin. So I re-watched it recently.” When the interviewer further asked whether she liked Gong Yoo or not, the K-pop idol chirped while confessing her love with a puppy face, “I love Gong Yoo. My wish is to take a photo with Gong Yoo. He’s just my type. He’s tall.” And beside her, Jennie could be seen slapping her back hard while laughing out loud listening at Lisa’s confession.

Gong Yoo’s reaction was also compiled in the viral video clip shared on Instagram. In another interview, when the Goblin actor was asked about how he felt about Lisa’s confession, he said with a blushing face, “I read it in an article. She asked for my autograph, and I sent it to her. So, I personally signed it.”

After the video went viral, netizens commented on the clip, lauding Lisa’s bravery. One even wrote, “Lisa your so brave 😂😂😂 love you 💘💘”

Now, Lisa is reportedly in a rumored romantic relationship with Frederic Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, who is quite ‘tall’ as the BLACKPINK member suggested about her ideal type of man. If not, Gong Yoo, the K-pop idol, surely found herself to be a prince charming.

