Every Korean man has a duty towards their nation, and they need to serve a brief period of time in the military. Not even South Korean actors or idols can get rid of that notion. After Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, it’s time for the other BTS members, including Jungkook RM, V & Jimin, to fulfill their military duties. And their agency, BigHit Music, has confirmed the same. Scroll ahead to find out.

BTS is one of the leading K-pop boy bands, ruling not only the Korean music industry but also they have become a global pop sensation. From leading the Billboard charts to topping Spotify lists, the band members have been making and breaking records with their songs and albums as a group and individually as well.

While Jin and J-Hope enlisted for their military service last year and are currently serving their duty, Suga was serving as a social worker in September for his service duties. Now, Jungkook, V, RM, and Jimin have been prepping to get enlisted as the update shared by BigHit Music on the fans’ community platform, Weverse.

Declaring their update, BigHit informed, “RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are actively preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will promptly share further updates concerning their military service schedules. We pledge unwavering support and warmth throughout their service period until their safe return. Your love means the world to them.”

Now, fans (who call themselves ARMY) are going crazy on X (previously known as Twitter), and they have been pouring their reaction all over the platform. While a lot of them are quite sad, others are still shocked by the news. Check it out here:

[Weverse Notice] RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process and are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. pic.twitter.com/H2r5WaYlh2 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) November 22, 2023

One wrote, “It will all be done in 7 months,” with a crying emoji, while another one penned, “Not one person but four people. P/s: Sadder than a lover going to military service,” adding a lot of crying emoji.

Another ARMY commented, “I think some people didn’t understand that BTS is going to the military service, not ARMY.”

I think some people didn’t understand that BTS is going to the military service, not ARMY. pic.twitter.com/LOXpT1aXzH — BTS Trend Songs⁷ (@BTSTrendSongs) November 22, 2023

This news brought in a new wave of memefest. One shared a sad V’s clip and wrote, “At this moment Taehyung realizing that this his is last time seeing the ARMYs before his military service,” with a heartbroken emoji.”

A frustrated and aggressive fan tweeted, “BTS all going to the military before their actual time just to be back together as a group in 2025. that’s love. And if u can’t see that for what it is, s*ck a d*ck!”

Well, what are your thoughts about this sudden bomb drop regarding BTS members’ military service update? Were you expecting it?

