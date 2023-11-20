Strong Girl Bong Soon’s spin-off, Strong Girl Nam Soon, is currently making waves for its intriguing storyline and plot twists. Ahead of the big finale of Strong Girl Nam Soon, fans of the Superhuman franchise have every reason to celebrate as a new installment is on cards. Yes, you read that right! Thanks to the soaring popularity of the first and second seasons in the series, makers have confirmed third K-drama which will feature new characters with a refreshing story.

Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017) is a fan-favorite drama that made us swoon over Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik‘s soft and fluffy romance. The timeless classic is still remembered fondly by many K-fanatics, and thanks to Strong Girl Nam Soon, fans got to see Min Min (Park Hyung Sik) and Bong Bong (Park Bo Young) reunite on screen for cameo appearances.

Strong Girl Nam Soon stars Lee Yoo Mi of Squid Game fame in the titular role, along with Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok. The story follows Gang Nam Soon, who disappeared in Mongolia as a child, has returned to Korea after turning an adult to find her birth parents. In the process, she becomes entangled in a drug case, with a criminal pursuing her romantically. Just like Do Bong Soon, Nam Soon also possesses superhuman strength, and naturally, has the ability to save humans facing the most dreading circumstances.

Circling back to the third season, a new installment is reportedly in the works, which will expand the Strong Girl universe. Reacting to reports, a representative of JTBC also confirmed the development and was quoted by Soompi as saying, “We have plans for another installation, but we are currently concentrating on writing another project.” Since it took the makers seven years to release the second season, we do not expect a third installment anytime soon, but the idea of expanding what can also be called South Korea’s first female superhero franchise already has fans excited.

Meanwhile, Strong Girl Nam Soon is currently topping the chart with extraordinary viewership ratings. The JTBC drama, which airs on Saturday and Sunday, is simultaneously airing on Netflix in certain regions to cater to a global audience.

