There are a plethora of romantic K-dramas available on the internet today for the world to watch. However, before I got to understand what this genre truly means and why it is popular, I did not find any urge to watch it. Many K-pop songs were always on my playlist, but K-dramas did not make it to my watchlist until I came across the 2022 show Business Proposal. The Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong starrer show was my perfect introduction to K-dramas. Scroll down to learn why.

K-dramas are much different than the regular shows and series available on OTT spaces. They have a lighter theme with some added drama. Every season mostly has 16 episodes and the story does not revolve around only the main leads but also the second leads.

Business Proposal is no different from any other romantic K-drama. It features stories of two distinct characters who we want to come together. Yet, it was the ideal introduction to the genre as it made me realize how these shows can make anyone feel good. Here are five points why the show is a perfect one.

Rich Guy & Middle-Class Girl

Most K-dramas feature a beautiful love story between a rich guy or an heir and a poor girl, at times his employee. The same happened in the Business Proposal. Ahn Hyo Seop’s Kang Tae-moo is the CEO of a company, while Kim Sejeong’s Shin Ha-ri is his employee. As Tae-moo is set to go on a blind date, Ha-ri shows up in disguise in place of her best friends. As love blooms between them, Tae-moo reveals that he is a lot more sensitive and emotional behind his tough exterior.

Motivated Female Lead

While Ha-ri is just an employee in Tae-moo’s company, it does not restrict her from performing at her best level and makes everyone realize how motivated she is. Even when she is in a relationship with Tae-moo, she is not his shadow, but her individuality is something that impresses everyone.

The Drama Is On Point

While the show is a romantic comedy, that does not mean there is no drama to it. Much like any other couple, Ha-ri and Tae-moo also have their low points. A lot of depth is in their characters and their individual stories are as tragic as they could be.

The Love Story Of Second Leads

The second leads surely stole the show. Kim Min-kyu’s Cha Sung-hoon and Seol In-ah’s Jin Young-seo have a beautiful love story and tremendous chemistry.

The Perfect End

The show ends on a superb note. Tae-moo proposes to Ha-ri, and their careers are ravishing, while Young-seo begins her own company with the support of Sung-hoon. Is it not something every healthy relationship has? The end makes us want to request another season and learn what happens next in their new phases of life.

Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop’s performances in the show were stunning, and their chemistry even led to viewers wishing they were together in real life. Business Proposal is available to stream on Netflix.

