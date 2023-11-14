This festive season is surely filled with love and togetherness. After Halloween and Diwali, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and this is surely the best time to spend with family and friends. Apart from having fun lunches and dinners, one can also plan watch parties. If you are wondering what to watch, Netflix has a long list of shows arriving between November 15 to 30, and we have got you covered.

The OTT giant’s latest lineup of shows and movies have all kinds of genres. From thriller mysteries to romcoms and stories based on true events, this list has content for every mood.

From The Crown’s new season to The Railway Men and some reality shows, check out this complete list of shows and movies arriving on Netflix with their release dates.

Feedback: November 15

A former rockstar addicted to alcohol and a faulty memory tries to find his missing son in this gritty crime thriller. Feedback stars Arkadiusz Jakubik and Przemysław Bluszcz in lead roles.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1: November 16

The latest season of this Emmy-winning show will follow the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana’s public outings during the final weeks of her life. Do not miss this one on Netflix.

Best, Christmas, Ever!: November 16

During this holiday season, the OTT platform has brought a romantic comedy for the viewers. Best. Christmas. Ever! will show the bond between childhood friends Charlotte and Jackie.

In Love and Deep Water: November 16

This romantic mystery is a perfect pick to keep you hooked as it follows a butler and a passenger teaming up to investigate a baffling murder. The movie stars Ryo Yoshizawa, Aoi Miyazaki and Yo Yoshida.

The Queenstown Kings: November 17

This upcoming movie is the story of a washed-up soccer star who returns to his hometown after his father’s death as he struggles to connect with his son. The movie stars South African actor Zolisa Xaluva.

All-Time High: November 17

French actors Nassim Lyes, Zoé Marchal, and Adrien Essamir “Sicario” starring All Time High is a comedy. The movie’s plot revolves around a con artist who needs cash and a woman who scores a crypto fortune.

Rustin: November 17

This Netflix drama-documentary follows activist Bayard Rustin’s battle against racism and homophobia. It stars Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, and more.

Believer 2: November 17

This Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, and Han Hyo-joo starrer is about a determined detective who tries to unravel the truth about Asia’s largest drug organization.

CoComelon Lane: November 17

Kids’ show CoComelon Lane is arriving on Netflix on November 17 and it is the perfect time for children to enjoy the bright colors and soulful stories.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: November 17

The action-fiction Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is for all anime lovers. Apart from an interesting story, this one has some Hollywood A-listers, including Chris Evans and Brie Larson’s voices.

The Railway Men: November 18

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan starrer mini-series is based on the heart-wrenching Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It shows brave railway workers who saved others while putting their own lives at risk.

Stamped from the Beginning – November 20

This Netflix documentary is based on Ibram X Kendi’s bestseller and will explore the history of racism and racist ideas in the US.

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool: November 21

Comedian Mike Birbiglia takes the viewers into a discussion of medical tests, mortality, and more in this one-man show.

Leo: November 21

Leo the Lizard tries to live his life to the fullest when he learns that he has a year to live. You might enjoy this one as none other than Adam Sandler is voicing Leo.

Squid Game: The Challenge: November 22

The Netflix hit Squid Game has been turned into a real-life experience. 456 players participated in the games inspired by the show for a winning prize of $4.56 million.

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist: November 22

The Netflix drama features a young detective who is given 20 days to solve the murder case of a stylist. The show is inspired by actual events.

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me: November 22

Yet another Netflix drama that follows the story of a writer whose career takes a drastic turn when he falls prey to a web of criminals.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2: November 22

High on the Hog is back with yet another season to entertain the masses thoroughly. This season will explore African cuisine in America.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6: November 23

The pony magic in Equestria is here for another season as it sees friends Zipp, Sunny, Pipp, Izzy and Hitch mark on their adventure.

My Daemon: November 23

Netflix has brought yet another anime to its viewers with My Daemon. The plot of the anime has a kind-hearted boy who tries to save his mother with the help of his tiny daemon friend.

A Nearly Normal Family: November 24

A family who leads a nearly perfect life is in shock when their daughter is taken into custody for a murder.

Last Call for Istanbul: November 24

Last Call for Istanbul is another drama that follows the story of two married people who have an unforgettable night in NYC.

Doi Boy: November 24

The movie is the story of a refugee who buffs a new life as a s*x worker in Thailand only to get involved in some risky business.

Wedding Games: November 24

This romance story is about a couple who chooses to tie the knot at the same spot where they first met.

Go Dog Go: Season 4: November 27

Pup Tag’s adventures with her best pal Scooch are back as they try to help their citizens. The new season will arrive on November 27.

Love Like a K-Drama: November 28

Amid the viewers’ love for K-dramas, Netflix is here with another one, but in different setting. Love Like a K-drama features four Japanese actresses moving to South Korea to audition for a series of love stories.

Onmyoji: November 28

Minamoto Hiromasa befriends Abe Seimei to solve some tricky cases from the demonic realm in this new anime. Know more about it on November 28.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: November 29

This docuseries based on Dr Paolo Macchiarini explores the world-famous surgeon’s revolutionary stem cell-infused windpipe transplants and their drawbacks.

Obliterated: November 30

Obliterated is a thriller comedy series, made by the creators of Cobra Kai, that is arriving on the OTT giant on November 30. The show stars Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Terrence Terrell, and more.

Family Switch: November 30

This one is another perfect holiday watch as it follows the story of a family who are hit by a cosmic activity and the parents switch bodies with their teenage children. The movie stars Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Emma Myers.

Hard Days: November 30

Netflix’s new lineup is filled with thrillers and Hard Days is another one. Its plot revolves around a cop who thinks he has gotten away with a hit-and-run case, but his life changes when he realizes there was a witness.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday: November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is a Christmas-themed animated special. Mr Wolf and his animal outlaw pals are on a mission to restore the city’s Christmas spirit.

Pick your favorite one and watch it with your loved ones.

