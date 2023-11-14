The Crown is probably one of the most expensive Netflix-released series that has been running for six seasons, solely based on its massive popularity among its viewers because of the controversial plotlines. The royal docudrama was made with a huge production cost, and with its lavish costumes and regal sets as they had to recreate Buckingham Palace and other locations of the royals, the spending only increased. However, do you know how much the cast members earned from the series? Scroll ahead to find out!

There were reports that after season five, The Crown might end its story as the cost expanded with each season, but because of its popularity, it has been renewed for the sixth and final season that will show the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. What made the cost higher? Well, it seems because of the luxurious 7,000 costumes that the show had. Queen Elizabeth’s outfit itself came with a price tag of $30,000 to recreate.

As per a report in CheatSheet, The Crown was made with $13 million per episode, and the first season itself took $140 million to produce. According to other reports, Sony’s Left Bank Pictures has spent $504 million on The Crown since it first launched on Netflix in 2016.

Here’s how much the star-studded cast, including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Matt Smith and others earned!

Claire Foy & Matt Smith

Claire Foy, who was seen as the youthful Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons, had reportedly earned $40,000 per episode. However, there were other reports that stated Matt Smith, who played young Prince Phillip, received $12,000 more than Foy, which brings to a total of $52,000 per episode.

And as Vanity Fair noted, Foy said, “The producers acknowledged that [Smith] did make more due to his Doctor Who fame, but that they would rectify that for the future.” Later, the producer claimed, “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen.”

Olivia Colman & Tobias Menzies

Olivia Colman replaced Foy as she played the older version of Queen Elizabeth II in the series. While we don’t know the exact amount of her paycheck, an interview stating she hoped to earn more than Tobias Menzies (who played the older version of Prince Phillip) had broken the internet. As Metro UK reported, Colman had said, “I bloody well hope so. It’s not called Philip, it’s called The Crown.”

Later, Tobias Menzies shared in another interview with Harper’s Bazaar, “It’s interesting … my understanding is that this time round, I’m paid less than Olivia.” Well, we don’t know how much these two have been paid, but do you think Colman topped Matt Smith‘s per-episode earnings?

Emma Corin

Emma Corin, who was seen as Princess Diana in season 4, received a paycheck almost similar to Claire Foy. As PopBuzz reported, the actress has mostly earned $40,000 per episode.

Well, what are your thoughts about The Crown’s cast salary? Are you ready to watch season six?

