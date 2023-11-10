MCU’s Fantastic Four castings have been in the news since the film was announced, yet there has been no definite answer. As per the latest rumors, a notable actor who already played the role of a Spider-Man villain is Marvel’s first choice to play the role of Reed Richards. Your brains must be racing already to discover whom we are speaking of.

We have seen John Krasinksi as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as per reports, he won’t be returning to reprise the role in the solo franchise. Several names have emerged for the roles, including Adam Driver, Matt Smith, and more. The Studio has roped in Matt Shakman to direct the film, and it is expected to be released before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, given that Kang is directly related to this group.

Matt Shakman has shared his idea of how MCU’s Fantastic Four would be, but he has yet to give any hint about the film’s main cast. The group comprises Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, and ‘The Thing’ Ben Grimm. As per ComicBookMovie, insider Daniel Ritchman indicates that Spider-Man: Far From Home villain Jake Gyllenhaal is Marvel’s first choice as Mr Fantastic.

The insider took to their X account to post about the speculation around Jake Gyllenhaal being the potential first choice of Marvel for the Fantastic Four lead. They shared old news regarding the film’s casting from last month and wrote, “They haven’t done casting yet, but now that the strike is over, they’ll get right to it. First thing first, seeing if Jake Gyllenhaal will accept the offer for Reed Richards.”

The fans reacting to the news said, “Marvel cast choice this days are trash.”

Another wrote, “That’s gotta be a joke.”

A third one said, “You can’t be serious.”

One John Krasinski fan said, “I hope they bring back John Krasinski and have Emily Blunt play Sue.”

Another fan wrote, “Why not stick with Krasinski? He was and still is decent.”

One of the X users said, “Him being Reed makes no sense at all.”

Check out the post and the reactions to it here:

They haven't done casting yet but now that the strike is over they'll get right to it. First thing first, seeing if Jake Gyllenhaal will accept the offer for Reed Richards https://t.co/cWTtQm5pmf — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 9, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal being the first choice of Marvel to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four is just a rumor now, like other rumors that claimed Adam Driver or Matt Smith will be taking on this role. There were also reports that claimed that both Driver and Smith have passed on Marvel’s offer for this superhero role.

MCU’s Fantastic Four is expected to be released in 2025 before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will come out in 2026.

