Chris Rock is apparently frustrated over the drama concerning Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, and he reportedly wants Jada to keep his name out of her mouth. Jada recently made headlines revealing that Chris asked her out, but she made it clear that she and Will were not getting divorced. Scroll down to know what’s really happening.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she and Will silently separated seven years ago and do not even address each other as husband and wife. Jada also revealed that she was taken aback when Will called her wife after slapping Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Now, a source has spilled the beans on how Chris Rock feels about the entire situation. According to The Daily Mail, the comedian is irritated with Jada Pinkett Smith’s remarks about him. A source shed light on the same revealing, “Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that she and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will.”

The insider continued, “Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that,” further stating, “He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”

The tipster concluded, “Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.” This comes on the lines of when Will Smith told Chris Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f**cking mouth” after he slapped the latter over a balding joke on Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada recently revealed how Chris asked her out after he assumed she and Will were getting divorced. “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” said Jada adding, “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce.”

She continued, “So he called me and basically he was like, “I’d love to take you out”. And I was like, “What do you mean?” He was like, “Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?” I was like, “No, Chris, those are just rumors. ‘He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Brad Pitt Wants To End A Long Ugly Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie In Pursuit Of Peace, All For His Adopted Son Maddox Chivan Jolie? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News