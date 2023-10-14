Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most adored couples. Fans were overjoyed when they exchanged marriage vows, considering they had been in a decade-long relationship at the time. However, the dynamic between this influential pair took a dramatic turn, leading them to part ways.

What was once happiness gave way to heartbreak when Angelina decided to initiate divorce proceedings, and it unfolded in a contentious manner, resulting in ongoing legal disputes and aftermath. For years, the two have been locked in a bitter custody battle over their six children. It appears that the protracted and acrimonious legal struggle with his former spouse is finally drawing to a close.

In Touch Weekly report claims that Brad Pitt has opted to move past the legal proceedings in order to reconcile and mend his relationship with Maddox Chivan Jolie, their first adopted son from Cambodia. The report cited a source as saying, “It’s sometimes been painful, but Brad has grown so much. He’s turned a corner in what he wants and is living a whole new life. He’s finally putting his well-being and his family first.”

The source further added, “He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss anymore. He acknowledged his drinking was a problem, and he’s truly sorry for his part in the split. He loves Maddox dearly, and even though they’re still estranged, Brad will always hold out hope for reconciliation. It’s going to be difficult, and he never thought it would happen after all they’ve put each other through, but Brad has done enough therapy and introspection to understand that the right thing to do would be to put the past behind them.”

While the Bullet Train actor endeavors to reconcile with his ex-wife, the path to peace seems arduous. Angeline Jolie recently composed a heartfelt email to Brad Pitt, co-star, detailing the gradual deterioration of their relationship over time.

