Hollywood actor Chris Evans, best known for his performance as Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, shocked everyone when he secretly married his girlfriend Alba Baptista about a month ago. Though they were first linked in January 2022, it wasn’t until November the same year that reports confirmed their relationship.

Evans married Baptista in an intimate wedding at their Boston-area home on September 10 after dating for nearly a year. The ceremony was an intimate affair, despite its beauty, and it remained under wraps. Notably, it was graced by several of Hollywood’s leading luminaries, including Chris Evans’ fellow Marvel colleagues Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr.

A month following their private wedding at their residence in the Boston area on September 10, Chris Evans was spotted for the first time wearing his wedding ring. During this week’s New York Comic Con, a fortunate fan who had the opportunity to take a photo with the Captain America star captured this moment, which is shared below in both color and black-and-white versions.

The Twitter user wrote, “So happy to meet chris evans again 🥹,” sharing the picture on the microblogging site. Take a look at the tweet below:

As soon as the user tweeted the pic, some eagle-eyed netizen spotted a wedding ring in the pic. A user wrote, “That’s a a sweet photo. Let me take a breath seeing he has a wedding band on his hand,” while another user wrote, “Did u had time to talk to him?

I’m in line.” Here are some more reactions:

chris evans wearing his wedding ring has just broken my heart a million more times more than when i found out he got married — hot girl xtina (@xtinasass) October 13, 2023

Chris Evans wearing a wedding ring wasn’t something I was prepared to see today — Nikki (@nikkidelgardo) October 13, 2023

Seeing Chris Evans with a wedding ring on hurts. — Lisa (@gummiebear411) October 13, 2023

Earlier, it was reported that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista had intentions to reaffirm their love in Portugal, Alba Baptista’s native land. This additional celebration was meant for her family members who were unable to attend the ceremony in the United States. Following this event, the couple had plans for their honeymoon.

Furthermore, the honeymoon period for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista is expected to be extended, as the “Lightyear” actor shared in his recent GQ profile that he is intentionally reducing his workload to concentrate on his personal life. He said, “I haven’t worked all year, and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely. My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while when we began dating, I was like, ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.”

