It’s been five years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber parted ways, but many still struggle to accept that they’re not meant for each other. Things get ugly when JB’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, is at the receiving end of unnecessary backlash and hate. Paparazzi once crossed the line with their question on Jelena in front of her, and below are all the details you need!

After their on-and-off relationship since 2010, Justin finally pulled the plug and ended his romance with Selena in 2018. Within two months, he announced his engagement to Hailey and tied the knot the same year. Many rumors claim that he texted his ex-girlfriend hours before his wedding, but she chose to let him go.

In an old video, which seems to be from the time when Selena Gomez released her album Rare (2020), Justin Bieber was out on a date with his wife Hailey Bieber. He carried a casual fit in an off-white tee, a matching jumper, and an oversized jacket. On the other hand, his wife looked all glam in a little halter-neck black dress.

As Justin Bieber escorted Hailey Bieber out of the car, a member of the paparazzi asked him, “Do you like Selena‘s new album?” The pop singer turned a deaf ear. Another asked, “Are you guys still in love?”

Hailey and Justin held each other’s hand, proving they were enough for each other and no harsh questions could take them down. Take a look at the video below:

Netizens were furious as the video went viral.

A Hailey Baldwin fan wrote, “Thats such garbage shit to say to a nan in front of his wife. No one deserves that. Paps are disgusting”

Another wrote, “LEAVE THEM ALONEEEEE WTFFFFFFFFF”

“The media and news are trying to ruin their relationship, but still they are together and there for each other,” wrote another.

A viewer wrote, “I can’t even imagine how much insecure Hailey feels

Especially in these situations……. I mean the hate she gets from Selena’s fans And paparazzi asking these sorta questions”

Selena Gomez has, multiple times in the past, mentioned that she is against hate towards anyone, and that involves his ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin!

