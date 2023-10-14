Selena Gomez wants to “give back” to the world after starting her therapy journey.

The 31-year-old superstar had been struggling with her mental health for years and fell into a dark place. Since starting therapy, however, the ‘Only Murders In the Building‘ actress has begun to heal.

Speaking with The Kit, Selena Gomez opened up about her battle with depression. She said: “I think what has truly helped me is learning about it. I started learning about Dialectical Behavioral Therapy. And I started to really understand, or at least try to understand, why I was feeling these emotions.”