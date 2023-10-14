Hollywood’s one of the most popular singers, Jennifer Lopez, is also known for her acting skills. But apart from her professional endeavors, the songstress often leads the headlines for her fashion affairs. She is a diva, and she knows how to bring out her aura in different style statements. And well, her recent Instagram post is just proof of the same.

JLo has a unique taste in fashion, and whenever she steps out, she makes sure to curate a perfect look mesmerizing her fans to bits. The songstress often hits the headlines for her personal affairs, too. She has been going through a rough phase in her marital relationship with Ben Affleck ever since his pictures with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner went viral, and we hope that JLo and Ben find their way back to each other soon.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the event last night, and we are in awe of how she turns up so beautifully every time. Scroll ahead to check it out!

For the Schiaparelli new store opening event, Jennifer Lopez opted for a beige-colored corsetry gown with an off-shoulder plunging neckline detailing that made her busty assets pop out, adding an edge to the whole look. The ensemble had a gold brooch on her waist area that enhanced the entire get-up even more. The diva complimented her attire with a pair of huge statement ear studs and a bracelet and kept her neck jewelry-free to add more definition to the neckline.

Check out the pictures here:

For makeup, JLo kept it full glam. She went with a full coverage foundation, bronzed and blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey eyes with white waterline, dramatic falsies, highlighted cheekbone and nose tips, and a gorgeous glossy orangish red lip shade. She slid her hair in a sleek ponytail and completed the whole look.

Isn’t she giving ‘queen’ vibes?

Well, what are your thoughts about Jennifer Lopez’s recent look? Let us know in the comments.

