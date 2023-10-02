Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made everyone dream of a perfect marriage when they tied the knot last year after debuting Bennifer 2.0, much to the delight of their hardcore fans who have been rooting for their reunion ever since they announced their split in 2004. However, it seems like there’s trouble in paradise despite the two not acknowledging their chaotic marriage in public. According to the latest reports, Ben is so done with JLo’s over-expenditure despite being a spendthrift himself. However, she is reportedly trying to woo him with her riches. Scroll through for more deets.

Hollywood sweethearts Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July – the couple tied the knot in Vegas last year after rekindling their romance in 2021. But their reunion is turning out to be as tumultuous as they first began dating after multiple reports have cited various differences between the A-listers. After Ben reportedly cheated on JLo and was also seen hanging out with former wife Jennifer Lawrence, the new reports have suggested that the ‘Batman’ actor and the Singer are at odds over money after purchasing their $60 million mansion.

According to The Things, Jenny paid for most of their new home, expressing her commitment to building a heavenly abode with her husband. The luxurious house consisting of a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom that the couple purchased in May includes a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, sports lounge, gym, and bar alongside a two-bedroom guard house. Despite JLO fronting major money in the beautification of their mansion, Ben is not happy with his wife’s spending habits. “Ben has been moaning for a while now that he can’t keep up with Jen’s spending and nor should he have to – it’s one of their big issues,” The Things quoted a source as saying. “He’s always enjoyed spoiling himself, but she takes it to a whole new level. Ironically, she made this big thing out of tying the knot at a low-key event,” the source mentioned, before adding, “The reality was that, almost right away, she was rolling out the mega yachts, buying fleets of cars and insisting on this A-list couple lifestyle, and Ben didn’t have any say in the matter”.

The report further cited the source saying that their friends think JLo is buying her way to Ben’s heart with her riches, proving things are “Rocky and Superficial” between the duo.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s marriage troubles? Let us know.

