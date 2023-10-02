Henry Cavill is among the most eligible bachelors worldwide, with a massive fan following. He’s a bachelor until he marries Natalie Viscuso, and the two have been together for a while. Amid the same, we have got our hands on an adorable video where Henry is looking dashing in a Tuxedo and smiling graciously while meeting his fans and netizens on social media are having a meltdown looking at him. Scroll below to watch the video!

Henry is one of the most down-to-earth personalities, always kind and smiling around his fans. He was last seen in the Netflix show ‘The Witcher’ and has done commendable work in cinema over the years. He’s famous for playing the man in the red cape ‘Superman’, and although fans were really excited to see him donning the superhero costume again on screen after years, DC’s James Gunn had different plans.

Now, talking about the adorable viral video, Henry Cavill is dressed in a black tuxedo and graciously interacts with his fans on a red carpet. The warmth his presence brings is difficult to put into words, and we love his aura.

Totally took to their Instagram and shared the video of the superstar; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Totally (@totally)

Reacting to Henry Cavill’s video, a user commented, “Imagine not casting him as Superman smh”

Another user commented, “He’s literally Theseus! Did no one watch Immortals?!”

A third commented, “he’s aging like fine wine AND he has a kind heart? not fair god”

A fourth commented, “Ugh. This man is so fecking gorgeous.”

What are your thoughts on Henry Cavill’s adorable video? Tell us in the space below.

