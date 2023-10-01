Irina Shayk is one of the biggest and most successful supermodels worldwide. She’s a fashion icon who enjoys a massive fan following and has been the face of many luxury brands and designers. The model was spotted at the legendary late designer Vivienne Westwood’s Sprig 2024 at the Paris Fashion Week, curated by Andreas Kronthaler and wore a vintage corset dress displaying her curvaceous figure and all the modern-day brides can take notes who love comfort but in a s*xy way. Scroll below to take a look!

Irina enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 23 million followers on Instagram. The Russian model often also makes headlines for her personal life and reportedly reconciled with ex-partner Bradley Cooper a while ago. The ex-couple shares a daughter together named Lea.

Talking about her latest appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show at The Paris Fashion Week, Irina Shayk walked the ramp for the late designer’s collection, curated by Andreas Kronthaler.

The dress had a vintage corset plunging neckline with a voluminous skirt attached to it. The dress had a signature Vivienne style with a cinched waistline where Irina Shayk displayed her busty assets and paired it with matching stockings and tapestry-printed ballet pumps with oversized bows.

And you know the best thing about her dress? It had pockets. What else does one need in a dress, this was like a dream come true. Haha!

For makeup, the model opted for subtle soft, smokey kohl eyes with nude lips and a bronzed face and body for that extra shine.

Irina Shayk shared the pictures on her Instagram stories; take a look at them below:

This dress is a really good option for all the modern-day brides out there!

Must Read: Way Before Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox Nailed The Barbiecore Trend Donning A Pink Shimmery Thigh-High Slit Dress, Giving A Sneak Peek Of Her Busty Assets – No Wonder, MGK Can’t Keep His Hands To Himself!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News