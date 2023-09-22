Angelina Jolie is a phenomenal actress and a philanthropist with a massive fan following globally. She’s not just a brilliant actress but also a doting mother to her six kids and is often spotted in and about SoHo, New York. On to the series of new events, Jolie was spotted with daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at the JFK airport laughing her heart out, and she’s indeed a BFF to all her kids amid her ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Brad and Jolie were once upon a time the most successful and famous couples in Hollywood. Their fans fondly called them Brangelina, and they enjoyed a humongous fan following worldwide, and their separation shocked everyone.

Now, talking about Angelina Jolie’s appearance, the Maleficent actress was spotted at the New York JFK airport and was accompanied by her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The mother-daughter duo looked as stylish as ever, and Jolie never misses to stand out with her charm and style!

The actress paired grey-coloured wide-leg pants with a mid-length trench coat and flashed her radiant smile as she walked with Vivienne, who sported a casual look donning black sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt and completed her outfit with a face mask.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Angelina Jolie is tight with her kids, and the bond they share with each other is truly special, and she never misses any chance to flaunt that.

What do you think about Jolie getting spotted with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at the JFK Airport? Tell us in the space below.

