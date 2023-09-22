Benedict Cumberbatch was recently in the news after a former luxury hotel chef threatened him with a knife after he broke into his house. However, this was not the first time the actor faced such a horrific situation. Before he shot to fame, Cumberbatch cheated death when six armed men tied up him and drove him along with a few others into a bush. Scroll down to know how the actor finally escaped from the situation.

On the work front, Benedict Cumberbatch is best known for playing the role of Doctor Strange in Marvel movies.

Speaking of Benedict Cumberbatch cheating death, according to The Mirror, the actor in 2005 was filming BBC series To The Ends Of The Earth in South Africa with actress Denise Black and a local actor. During the shoot, their car tyre went flat, and as they struggled to fix it, they were soon surrounded by six armed men. Recalling the incident years later, Cumberbatch shared, “They frisked each of us for weapons and valuables, then bundled us back into the car and drove us into the bush. The car stopped, and we were hauled out and told to kneel with our hands on our heads. We were in the execution position with a duvet over our heads to silence the shots.”

The Marvel star continued, “I tried to stand but to them this was clearly a sign of panic or evasion. They ordered me to stand up and get into the boot.” He added, “I heard Denise saying, ‘Please don’t kill him’. The lid opened and I found myself calmly lying that I was claustrophobic and I could panic and die and be a problem for them.”

Benedict Cumberbatch added that a dead body could be a problem for them, sharing that they opened the lid again and told him to get out of the car boot after much argument.

“They took me up a small hill away from the others, made me kneel and tied my hands behind my back with laces from the trainers they’d removed earlier,” recalled Cumberbatch, adding, “I heard, ‘We are not going to hurt you but make one mistake, and we will kill you. Lie on the ground.’”

The armed men left after three hours of them shivering face down on the ground. The cops later rescued them from the spot.

Benedict Cumberbatch said, “I’ve still got a scar where I was tied up. It was terrifying. The next morning I woke up as a free man with the sun on my face and I cried. I thought I’d never feel its warmth again.”

Interestingly, the horrific incident made Cumberbatch an adrenaline junkie as he took up skydiving and hot-air ballooning.

