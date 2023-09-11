The Marvel fans love it when an MCU superhero appears in another Marvel movie, just like when Robert Downey Jr made a special appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Interestingly, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would have made a special appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but unfortunately, it could not happen. Yes, Holland was supposed to share screen space with Benedict Cumberbatch. Scroll down to know why things could not fall in place.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in 2022 and, apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, saw actors like Elizabeth Olsen in a prominent role along with John Krasinski and Rachel McAdams. The movie made a massive $909 million at the global box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest report, according to Cinema Blend, the costume designer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Graham Churchyard, spilled the beans on a new element revealing that Spider-Man was indeed part of the movie but the plans changed due to the deadly pandemic. “Spider-Man: No Way Home was supposed to come out after Multiverse [of Madness], and then with COVID [changes], it then came out before”, revealed Churchyard adding, “So Doctor Strange in his new costume and America Chavez were supposed to go into [No Way Home], and Spider-Man was supposed to come in- for a very brief cameo appearance into Multiverse.” He concluded, “And then, you know, COVID just shook it all up.”

Well, this was not the first time when Marvel shuffled the dates of their movies. They are known to do this on multiple occasions.

For the unversed, Tom Holland starrer Spider- Man: No Way Home was first supposed to hit the screens in the summer of 2021 before being pushed to November and then December of that year.

Release dates of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange 2 were also changed. The movie was first supposed to hit the theatres in May 2021 before Covid made it change to November and then ultimately March 2022.

Social media users were quick to react to the latest news. One fan stated, “Covid destroyed everything that was good. It’s no surprise that Spider-Man was affected as he’s one of the best avengers.” Another stated, “That’s unfortunate.” Meanwhile, another shared, “Covid finished Spidermans Cameo.”

The next one commented, “Oh man that would have been sick! But I can see why covid made things tricky. I’m still stoked for the movie though!” Another chimed in saying, “Would have made the film better tho.” One user added, “Covid ruined so many things with the MCU” as one concluded, “We dodged the craziest bullet.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Ashton Kutcher’s Popchips Ad Triggered Racism Controversy Over Brownface Portrayal Of Indian Producer, Leading To YouTube Pulling It Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News