Tom Holland is a name known across the globe mainly because of his performance as Spider-Man in several Marvel movies. Aside from the MCU films, the 27-year-old actor has also shown off his chop in Uncharted, Cherry, The Devil All the Time and more, and is loved worldwide for both his on-screen and off-screen personalities.

Today, we take you back in time to when Holland was prepping for his part as Nathan Drake in Uncharted. To polish his bartending skills, the British lad turned bartender in real life and mixed some cocktails at The Chiltern Firehouse. However, after just a few shifts at the posh and elite bar in London, the actor was fired from the job. Read on to know all about it.

During a February 2022 interaction on SiriusXM (via insidethemagic), Tom Holland got candid about his experience training as a bartender to play Nathan Drake in Uncharted. While recalling the good, the ‘Spider-Man’ actor also opened up about what made things sour for him. He said, “One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun.”

Recalling the time he was kicked out of the bar because of his crazy fans, Tom Holland said, “As word spread around town and people started figuring out that ‘apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar,’ then the general manager started figuring it out. Eventually, I sort of got kicked out. I’ve been giving them a lot of press though. So they just shut up and let me back.”

Watch Tom spill the beans here:

If you knew Tom Holland was bartending at a bar near you, would you also make a beeline to the venue? Let us know in the comments.

